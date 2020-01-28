Miami Showband massacre survivor Stephen Travers to address Bloody Sunday rally

Musician turned peace campaigner Stephen Travers will address this year’s Bloody Sunday rally on February 2.

Stephen is a survivor of the Miami Showband massacre, a milestone event in the history of the conflict, which was perpetrated outside Newry on July 31, 1975.

The band were travelling to Dublin after playing in Banbridge when their bus was stopped at a fake checkpoint outside Newry. Mr. Travers, the Miami’s bassist, was shot with a dum-dum bullet and caught up in the premature explosion of a bomb the loyalist gang had been in the process of planting.

He suffered horrific injuries - 16 holes in his gut and a collapsed lung - but survived.

His bandmates, Fran O’Toole, Brian McCoy and Tony Geraghty, were all killed. Two of the killers Harris Boyle and Wesley Somerville, co-members of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) and the British Army’s Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) were killed by their own bomb. In 1976 two more UVF/UDR co-members, Thomas Raymond Crozier and Rodney Shane McDowell, were jailed for the atrocity, and in 1980 Wesley Somerville’s brother John James Somerville was also jailed for his involvement.

The attack was among a number of atrocities to have attributed to the notorious ‘Glenanne gang’ in Armagh.

A spokesperson for the Bloody Sunday March For Justice committee said: “This murderous attack was perpetrated by serving members of the British army’s UDR regiment at that time who were also members of the UVF and part of the notorious, Glenanne gang. The Glenanne gang were responsible for upwards of 150 murders over the course of the conflict, including those of the Reavey and O’Dowd families in South Armagh in January 1976 and the killing of 34 people who died in the Dublin-Monaghan bombings in May 1974.”

The Bloody Sunday march will commence from the Creggan Shops in Central Drive on Sunday. Assembly 2.30 p.m.