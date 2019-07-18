Mica Redress Scheme applications ‘expected’ to open in the autumn

Donegal County Council has issued a statement on the Mica Redress Scheme and said it is expected that applications will open ‘in the autumn’

A spokesperson said: “The decision by Government to establish a redress scheme for private houses affected by MICA is a welcome development. We know that since the announcement affected homeowners have been contacting Donegal County Council enquiring about details of the proposed grant scheme and when applications can be made to the Council under the scheme.

“Against this background, Council officials have had a number of meetings with officials in the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government. The Department has indicated that details of the scheme are currently being developed, including enabling regulations in conjunction with the Department of Public Expenditure & Reform, which will require Government approval. It is expected that the scheme will open for applications in the autumn.”

They added: “The Council is continuing to engage with the Department as necessary to prepare for implementation arrangements so that the scheme can commence, and affected homeowners can begin the necessary remediation works as soon as possible.”