Millennium Forum expresses pride in Youth Forum member's acceptance into NIYA

Millennium Forum’s Education Officer, Mags Anderson, announced on Tuesday how proud she was that one of the Youth Forum members, Aya Seymour, has just been accepted onto the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly (NIYA).

Aya, a fifth-year student at St. Cecilia’s College, has been involved with the Youth Forum since 2023. She has credited her acceptance onto the NIYA to her work on the Millennium Forum’s Interact Festival and youth projects such as Happy Stage.

Aya said: “The youth programmes I’ve taken part in at the Millennium Forum such as Happy Stage and Interact have really helped me. I was always supported by Mags, Patricia and Aoibheann to take part and join in. Before I started at the Forum, things were more challenging for me. As a young girl with autism and other health needs, I often found it hard to feel confident, join in with new groups, or put myself forward for opportunities. The programs offered by the Forum were fun, interactive, and gave me the chance to meet new people and try new things. It has made me more confident and encouraged me to believe in myself. Through these opportunities, I have learned to express myself more openly, take part in group activities, and believe in my own abilities. Because of that, I felt ready to put myself forward and apply to be a member of the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly, something I don’t think I would have done before”.

Mags Anderson, Education Officer at the Millennium Forum, added: “I am so proud of Aya. This is a fantastic achievement for her and I’m so happy that her experience in our Youth Forum has contributed to this success. We always try to encourage all our Youth Forum members to have confidence in themselves and to try new things. I am delighted that Aya is pushing herself outside of her comfort zone and everyone at the Forum wishes her well. We know she will smash it!”

Aya Seymour and Millennium Forum’s Education Officer, Mags Anderson.

The Northern Ireland Youth Assembly (NIYA) is a two-year programme for young people in Years 9 to 12 across Northern Ireland. It aims to give young people a platform to share their views and influence decisions on important issues such as health, education, and equality.

The Millennium Forum’s Youth Forum offers young people aged 12- 21 the opportunity to lead the theatre’s youth programming and learn new skills in event management and marketing whilst simultaneously developing confidence and making new friends. Anyone interested in joining should contact Mags Anderson by emailing [email protected]