It may still be September, but it’s never too early for the Millennium Forum to mention Christmas as the cast and crew of this year’s pantomime get ready for the biggest panto yet!

Already, almost 20,000 tickets have been booked to see Beauty and the Beast at the North West’s leading cultural venue, indicating that it could be the fastest selling panto in the theatre’s 25 year history.

As local audiences prepare for a fun-filled festive extravaganza this Christmas, they can, once again, also look forward to a Christmas Eve matinee performance, allowing everyone to get extra Christmassy before Santa arrives! And with payment options to suit all budgets, now is the time to plan those special Christmas memories with all the family.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum and writer/producer of Beauty and the Beast, is excited for everyone to see this year’s new production. He said:

“Christmas pantomimes have always been at the heart of the Derry Christmas and this tradition has continued at the Forum from when we hosted our very first panto back in 2001. Since then, generations of families have enjoyed magical Christmas memories at our theatre and this year promises to be no exception.

"We have a fantastic show lined up that I know everyone (young and old) will enjoy. With our incredibly talented and all-new cast, fantastic song and dance routines, great comedy, amazing special effects, Makaton song and lots more, Beauty and the Beast is set to be our biggest panto yet.

"Tickets are already selling faster than ever, so I would encourage everyone to secure their seats soon to avoid disappointment.”

Mags Anderson, Education & Schools Marketing Officer, added: “As always, we are incredibly grateful to welcome lots of schools to our panto who travel from all over the country. This year, we have schools from Tyrone, Donegal, Antrim, Ballymoney and Fermanagh travelling to see Beauty and the Beast and we even have three groups coming from as far away as Co Leitrim! This is incredible and is testament to our reputation of producing the best quality panto show that the North West region has to offer and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone for a fun-filled few hours at the theatre this Christmas.”

Proudly sponsored by the Richmond Centre, Beauty and the Beast opens at the city’s premier theatre on Friday, November 28 and runs throughout the festive season until Wednesday, December 31. The Christmas Eve matinee performance at 1.00pm will allow local audiences to experience the festive magic in anticipation for Santa’s arrival later that night.

The North West’s biggest panto features an all-new cast that welcomes Gary Wilson as the brand new Dame – the delightful, Dame Dolly! Joining Gary onstage is the cream of local talent with Luke de Belder as The Beast, Eimear Friel as Belle, Aodhan Kehoe as the arrogant, Danton, Karen Hawthorne as Fairy Formidable and Niamh Morrison as the loveable Loopy Lolly, plus a hugely talented ensemble cast.

Treat the family to the must-see show of the festive season. This magical adventure story will be brought to life in the Forum’s spectacular production complete with stunning sets, beautiful costumes and lots of comedy. Book your seats now and make magical Christmas memories at the Millennium Forum!

Tickets are now available and are priced from £13.50. A number of accessible performances are also available and each performance will feature a Makaton song. Telephone the Box Office on 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.