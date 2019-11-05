Millions to read of Derry’s big Hallowe’en carnival

A group of international travel writers, bloggers and Instagrammers enjoyed an action-packed visit to Derry for Hallowe’en.

The 19 strong group - from Britain, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, China, Japan and Hong Kong – has a combined audience of millions of readers and followers.

They enjoyed a busy itinerary which included a guided walk of the city’s historic walls and visits to the Siege Museum, Museum of Free Derry and the Guildhall.

They also watched the annual street carnival parade and fireworks and got dressed up for the Hallowe’en celebrations.

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “We are delighted that these influential journalists and bloggers have taken the time to come and visit Northern Ireland and to take part in Derry’s famous Hallowe’en celebrations.

“Publicity is an important element of Tourism Ireland’s overall promotional programme, helping to raise awareness through the media around the world of the many things to see and do on holiday in Northern Ireland.”