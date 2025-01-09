Ministers launch Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Local Change Fund
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As part of a wider £3.2 million investment, this first step will see £2 million shared across all 11 councils to enable them to support EVAWG action in their local areas.
The EVAWG vision is for “a changed society where women and girls are free from all forms of gender-based violence, abuse and harm - including the attitudes, systems and structural inequalities that cause them”.
The Local Change Fund will support community networks and provide opportunities for grassroots organisations to play their part in tackling violence, harm and abuse against women and girls.
First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “We have all been shocked and saddened by so many recent tragedies impacting on women and girls’ lives, and that is why we are determined do everything we can to stop the harm before it starts.
“I am pleased to announce that from January to March, all our councils will be launching Local Change Funds, in partnership with The Executive Office. These will give our local community organisations opportunities to play their part in helping to end the epidemic of violence against women and girls.”
Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: "We have been appalled by the continued high level of violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland, each one a tragedy. Our message is clear - the women of Northern Ireland deserve and demand better. The violence must stop.
"Our Local Change Funds will focus on prevention, giving people the tools to know what violence against women and girls is and how to take action against it. We want everyone to be able to build safe and healthy relationships and to make sure that women and girls are safe and feel safe everywhere.
"There’s something we can all do to help and we would encourage everyone to be part of the change by getting involved with the Local Change Funds in their council area.”
This investment and on-the-ground will support the Executive’s Strategic Framework and collaborative approaches across society and government.