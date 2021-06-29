Missing Derry 4-year-old Scarlet Duddy left with a woman and may be in Donegal

Inspector McManus said: “Scarlet was reported missing yesterday (Monday, 28 June) and was last seen shortly before midday leaving a play centre in Springtown Industrial Estate on Springtown Road in the company of a woman.

“At this time, we believe this woman to be a female relative, and that both she and Scarlet may possibly be in County Donegal.

“Scarlet is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair, and two of her front teeth are missing. When Scarlet was last seen yesterday, her hair was tied up with a pink hair bow and she was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt, a peach T-shirt with the words ‘Daddy’s Little Superstar’ on the front, and a dark blue jumper with a silver sequined heart.

Missing: Four-year-old Scarlet Duddy.

“We are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well, and I am appealing directly to the person we believe Scarlet is with to please call us.