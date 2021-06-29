Missing four-year-old girl located ‘safe and well’ police in Derry confirm

A four-year-old girl who went missing in Derry yesterday has been found.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 4:29 pm
Archive image

The public have been thanked for their help in the appeal.

Inspector McManus said: “We would like to inform you that we are no longer looking for four-year-old Scarlet Duddy who was reported missing from Derry/Londonderry yesterday.

“Scarlet has been found safe and well this afternoon and I want to thank the public for their help with our appeal.”