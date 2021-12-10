Missing: Fresh appeal for help to find young Strabane man
Police have today issued a new appeal for help as they try to trace local man Michael McGinty, who went missing almost a week ago.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 7:35 pm
Updated
Friday, 10th December 2021, 7:38 pm
Michael was last seen in the Church Court area of Strabane at approximately 8am on Saturday 4th December.
When last seen he was wearing a black and red top and black bottoms.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "If you are aware of Michael's whereabouts please give us a call urgently on 101 quoting reference number 1090 of 04/12/2021. Thank you."