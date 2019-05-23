Missing N.I. woman could be in Derry

The P.S.N.I. has made an urgent appeal for information that might help to locate a missing woman who is known to frequent Derry.

Serena McDermott has been reported missing from her home in Magheramason, Co. Tyrone.

Serena McDermott.

"It is believed she left sometime throughout the night," said the P.S.N.I..

"Serena is approx 5ft 5' in height with long dark hair. She may be wearing white Nike trainers and dark jeans."

The police went on to say that Ms. McDermott has been known to frequent the Waterside area of Derry - specifically the Tesco and the Crescent Link retail park.

"If anyone has information on her whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting ref. 303 of 23/5/19," added police.

