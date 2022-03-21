Missing Philip Donaghy last seen on St Patrick’s Day in Derry
Police have appealed for information over a missing teenager last seen i Derry on St Patrick’s Day.
By Brendan McDaid
Monday, 21st March 2022, 8:02 am
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety of 18-year-old Philip Donaghy.
“Philip was last seen on St Patrick’s Day, Thursday March 17th, at approximately 4pm in the city.
“If you believe you’ve seen Philip, or have information on his whereabouts, call us on 101 quoting reference number 1701 20/03/22.”