A Derry mother and son duo have captured audiences worldwide with their singing talents.

Erin Carlin and her son Declan have been singing for as long as they can remember, with Erin’s musical career having begun at just five years old when she performed at her sister’s wedding.

Erin has carried her talent through school choirs, big bands and has been a member of the Ballymagroarty Folk Group for 26 years. Now, she works professionally singing at weddings, funerals and other events in the city.

As for her son Declan (21), he had only ever sung around the house, until now. Speaking to the Journal, his mum Erin said: “He was always just too shy.”

Then, after posting a video of Declan singing in the car that blew up online, Erin convinced him to perform at the launch of Seamus Kennedy’s memoir Grace Will Lead Me Home and charity fundraising event in memory of Noah Karan at Abbey B&B by the St Columba mural during Derry Féile. On the day, she didn’t think he would go through with it.

“I think I was more nervous than he was,” Erin said. “He was panicking, and I said just close your eyes and sing.”

And he did. With a rendition of Killeagh by Kingfshr, Declan’s debut performance has since been viewed by a staggering number of people on Facebook.

“It was my number one thing I never thought I would do,” Declan said. “But it was good to get it over with.”

Erin thinks it is no surprise that people love his voice, since Declan has always been singing in the house and around family.

“The only reason,” Declan said, “that I even tried or knew I could sing was because everybody in our family sings.”

Since his Féile performance, Erin and Declan have been posting various covers of songs online, singing together. Their performance of The Fields of Athenry has over 460,000 views on Tiktok.

They have captured the attention of audiences across the globe, with some comparing his voice to that of Dermot Kennedy.

The newfound fame is local too, with people in Derry stopping Declan on the street to ask if “he’s the wee boy singing on Tiktok.”

Both Declan and Erin are incredibly grateful for the support shown by people, locally and globally, since the videos have been posted.

They are also surprised that so many have engaged with it.

Declan says it was his mum’s singing while he was growing up that really encouraged him to find his own voice, and has now helped him to pursue a possible career in music.

“I would love to do it, if I got the chance. It is a hobby, but if I could make money from it that would be ideal,” Declan said, mentioning the possibility of recording an EP of his own.

Despite going viral online in less than three weeks, Erin wants her son to take his time getting into the industry.

“We had a message, asking him to do a Christening. And I said, Declan don't just go because you'll panic. Just wait until you have yourself established a wee bit,” she said.

But Declan is glad of the quick rise to recognition: “I'm glad it's happening quick because there’s no time to think about it.”

Their singing has also been invited to compete in Réalta agus Gaolta, a talent contest showcasing musical families across Ireland. Erin and Declan will travel to Dublin in September to record the first segment, with the full series airing in 2026 on TG4.

“I’m not really nervous for it,” Declan said, now that he’s got his first live performance out of the way. Erin, however, has already been preparing possible song choices that suit Declan’s voice best.

“I really want to showcase him more than me,” she said. “This is for him.”

To watch more of Erin and Declans’ performances, visit their Facebook and TikTok pages.

You can find them here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550061605583 and https://www.tiktok.com/@deckykc04