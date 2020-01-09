Moves to extend welfare top-ups are ‘welcome’ says Karen Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed confirmation that the Department of Communities are exploring options to extend welfare mitigation payments.

The Foyle MLA said: “While we hope to resolve this issue during the talks, I welcome confirmation from Julian Smith that the Department of Communities are actively considering different methods to extend welfare mitigation payments after March 31.”

Under the Fresh Start Agreement the Executive allocated £585 million to ‘top-up’ the UK welfare arrangements until March 2020. The Department for Communities last year completed a review of the delivery of the welfare mitigations schemes.

“With ongoing Tory attacks on the welfare system and those most in need, it is vital that funding to offset the draconian Bedroom Tax and other Tory cuts continues,” said Ms. Mullan.