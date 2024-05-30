MTV footage played as trial of men accused of murdering journalist Lyra McKee in Derry opens

Lyra McKee was shot and killed while observing rioting in Derry in April 2019.

Footage filmed for a documentary in the hours before Lyra McKee was shot dead during rioting in Derry back in 2019 was played in court during the opening day of the trial of three men accused of the journalist’s murder.

The documentary was being filmed by MTV back in April 2019 and was focusing on dissident Republicans.

The three men charged with murder and all with addresses in Derry are Peter Cavanagh (35), from Mary Street, Paul McIntyre (56), from Kells Walk, and 23-year-old Jordan Gareth Devine, from Bishop Street. The three face a range of other charges. ​ McIntyre has also been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.​

Lyra McKee was shot and killed during rioting in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan on the night of April 18, 2019. Lyra, who had moved to Derry from Belfast shortly before she was killed, had been observing the rioting at the time of her death. She was 29 years old. ​

The court heard that the fatal shooting occurred following ‘orchestrated disorder’ in Creggan that night after police had earlier conducted searches.

At Belfast Crown Court yesterday, David McDowell KC, said the prosecution believed the three murder accused were among those in the company of the armed person who discharged four shots that night.

The court heard the firing was captured on mobile phones and from a PSNI camera. Raw footage filmed by the MTV crew in Derry was shown, including footage inside Saoradh's offices in the city, ad the prosecution said McIntyre and Devine were among those inside.