‘Multi-agency’ revenue checkpoints result in one green diesel detection

Multi-agency Revenue checkpoints across three locations across Inishowen last week resulted in one detection for ‘marked mineral oil.’

A spokesperson for the Revenue Commissioners told the Journal that revenue officers participated in multi-agency checkpoints in the Moness, Burt and Redcastle areas on Tuesday 7 January last.

They told how revenue officers were ‘targeting non-compliance with Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) obligations and mineral oil fraud.’

Outlining legislation, the spokesperson added how Marked gas oil (green diesel) ‘attracts a low rate of excise duty and its use in ordinary road vehicles is illegal. Tackling shadow economy activity in all its forms, including any form of mineral oil fraud is a key priority in Revenue’s drive to maximise compliance and protect legitimate trade.

“Revenue policy is that all detections of the misuse of marked mineral oil are investigated with a view to prosecution. The maximum penalty on summary conviction for a first offence is €5,000.’

They continued to outline how VRT ‘is chargeable on the registration of motor vehicles in the State. All motor vehicles in the State, other than those brought in temporarily by visitors, must be registered with Revenue.’

The spokesperson confirmed: “In the course of the operations, one marked mineral oil detection was made.”

