Multi-million pound housing scheme planned

A housing association has lodged plans for a multi-million pound investment at the site of a former primary school in Derry.

Radius Housing lodged the planning application to redevelop the former site of Ebrington Primary School in the Waterside last week.

The plans will now be subject to a stakeholder and public consultation process.

Radius intend to build 49 new homes to regenerate the site which has been vacant since the primary school moved to it’s new home on the Limavady Road.

Ebrington PS moved to the £6.7 million Clooney campus, which boats 14 classrooms, a speech and language provision and double nursery unit, in 2017.

The school now shares a campus with Foyle College.

The planning application to redevelop the former school in the Bond’s Street area is likely to be welcomed as the building had been subject to vandalism following the move.

A spokesperson for Radius Housing said the plans would help alleviate housing need in the area.

“We have submitted a planning application for 49 new homes on the former site of Ebrington Primary School. This is a multi million pound investment in new, high quality housing, which will play a part in alleviating housing need in the local area and will help to regenerate this site, which has been vacant for some time.”

The spokesperson added: “The proposal submitted last week by Radius Housing is for 49 homes. The plans propose a mixture of general needs and disabled access, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom detached and semi-detached houses and apartments.”

Depending on how long the planning process takes and subject to approval by the Planning Committee of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Radius Housing would hope to be onsite by March 2020.

The construction process of building the new homes would take approximately 24 months.