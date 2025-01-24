Multiple occupancy private rental applications to be decided by Derry & Strabane Planning Committee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee will now make the final decision on House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) applications for areas with “capacity issues”.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A HMO is a private rented property shared by multiple people, often students, and any application decisions are usually decided by Planning officers, under the council’s scheme of delegation, without the need for approval by the Committee.

However, at a Special Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, Sinn Féin councillor Grace Uí Niallais proposed that Planning Officers would bring any HMO decisions into Committee for decision if they think it will lead any particular street having an HMO level of ten percent or over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Uí Niallais said she has been “continuously contacted” by concerned residents in particular areas about the rising number of HMOs and, while the expansion of Magee University was a priority for the city, HMO levels need to be “in harmony with the community who already live in these areas”.

Sinn Féin councillor Grace Uí Niallais said she had been contacted by a number of concerned residents.

She added: “The University Taskforce recognises this themselves and have highlighted concerns and capacity issues in some streets and around the university area.

“We need to be conscious of the impact that the expansion of the university has, and ensure that residents have their say on the residential character of their area.

“Some of these residents have been living here for generations and they are really feeling it at the minute, so I just felt that this needed to be brought up and highlighted,” the Derry Councillor added.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.