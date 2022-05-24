Murder trial told: Karol Kelly ‘addicted’ to cocaine, Pregabalin

The late Karol Kelly.

Brothers Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23), along with Michael Dunlop (21), all deny murdering the father-of-five on March 4, 2018.

Dunlop is further charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on the same date by attempting to conceal knives.

On Tuesday, a PSNI Detective Inspector gave evidence of charging the three defendants with Mr Kelly’s murder.

She told the court that, when Gary Anderson was charged, he answered: ‘I didn’t murder anyone.’

She then gave evidence of charging Sean Anderson who answered: ‘Definitely not guilty. He attacked us. This is a nightmare.’

The court heard that Michael Dunlop made no reply when charged.

The DI was then questioned by Eoghan Devlin, counsel for Sean Anderson, who asked about a report compiled by police after contact with the dead man’s family.

This report stated that Karol Kelly’s life had been ‘chaotic’ for a number of years.

The family reported that the deceased would be fine and, then, ‘the demons would get him’ - the demons being drink and drugs.

The DI agreed that, according to Karol Kelly’s family, the father-of-five was addicted to cocaine and Pregabalin.

The witness was then asked about a toxicology report requested by the pathologist on Mr Kelly.

She agreed with Mr Devlin that this report indicated there was cocaine and ecstasy in the dead man’s body.