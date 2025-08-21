Music Capital confirms mystery artist to play Derry’s St. Augustine’s Church next year with tickets priced a cool £385

Music Capital have announced a mystery artist will play Derry’s St. Augustine’s Church next year with tickets priced at a cool £385.

The Derry promoter – founded by Kieran Dunlop – is remaining tight-lipped about the identity of the artist but has confirmed they will play the ‘Wee Church on the Walls’ on Friday, September 4, 2026.

The artist will be announced the day before the gig, Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 10am after which there will be a thirty minute window to buy tickets.

"For the safety and comfort of all attending this music event, security bag checks will be carried out on entry. We kindly ask for your cooperation and patience to help ensure and enjoyable experience for everyone," the organisers state.

The show will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets are restricted to one per person and cannot be resold or transferred. No photography will be allowed and Yondr – a system to ensure phone-free spaces – will be used for the event.