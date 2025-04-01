Music icon David Essex to perform show in Derry's Millennium Forum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Millennium Forum has just announced that David Essex will make his debut at the North West’s leading venue on Saturday, November 8.

Tickets go on sale from the Box Office and online at 10am on Friday, April 4 and are priced from £31.50-£46.00.

David Essex is the only artiste in the world to have achieved success in all areas of entertainment as a singer, writer, producer, director, actor in theatre, films, television, stage and recording.

A unique talent who continues to break boundaries and a success story that goes on and on and on.

His remarkable career spans over fifty years and in that time, he has written, recorded and produced albums and singles that have sold millions of copies worldwide including twenty-three Top 30 singles in Britain alone. How could we forget chart toppers such as ‘Hold Me Close’, ‘Silver Dream Machine’, ‘Oh What A Circus’ from Evita?

In the USA he was nominated for a Grammy award for ‘Rock-On’. At an awards ceremony attended by John Lennon, Paul Simon and Aretha Franklin, David joined legendary Jazz singer, Sarah Vaughan to sing a tribute and present an award to jazz giant, Woody Herman. John Lennon told David how much he liked ‘Rock On’ which sold a million in the USA and went Gold.

