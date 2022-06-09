Music night in Culdaff in aid of Ukrainian friends

The event is being held on Friday, June 17 at McGrory’s Hotel in Culdaff at 8.30pm, with doors open at 8pm.

A wide range of artists are giving their time to support this important cause, and the performers will include Marty and Dave, The Untouchables, Purple Hill, Patata Salad, Happy Hour, Finbarr Doherty and Sean Meehan.

Shane Byrne, one of the organizing committee, commented: “We are delighted to have so many special talents coming together for this important cause, and the local businesses have also been very generous in their support. Inishowen has given a huge welcome to our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, and this event will give the community an opportunity to build upon that. It will be a magical night.”

The event's organnising committee.

You can show your support in one of two ways: buy a ticket for the show, or - if you are unable to attend and would still like to make a donation - you can do that online too.

To buy a ticket or make a donation, visit www.eventbrite.ie and search for “Culdaff”.