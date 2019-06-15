Mystery sum of cash found in Derry, owner invited to name the amount and reclaim

A mystery sum of cash has been recovered in Derry city centre.

Whoever dropped it is invited to provide police with the exact sum lost and it will be returned.

"A sum of money has been found on Asylum Road today, and we would like to reunite it with the owner," police revealed on Friday.

"If you have proof of how much this is and think it is yours please get in touch with the enquiry office at Strand Road," the force said.

The owner is asked to quote the 1269 reference for June 14.

"No chancers please. This is not the lottery," the PSNI joked.