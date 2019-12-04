Nadine Coyle continues to impress viewers on ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’

Nadine Coyle continues to do Derry and the North West proud in ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ as rugby star James Haskell became the fourth to be voted out.

The singer impressed her camp mates with her stunning vocal skills on Tuesday night’s show, as they sang Christmas carols on karaoke at the Jungle Pub.

Nadine with her campmates Ian Wright and Myles Stephenson. Photo: 'I'm A Celebrity Youtube'

They won access to the rare treat after performing in a Panto, where Nadine played ‘Critterella’ and had all manner of insects and bugs dropped on her head.

She wasn’t deterred though, as evidenced by her performance in a trial the previous night, where she won ten ‘stars’ and food for the camp.

Nadine is becoming a firm favourite with viewers and bookies alike, with many predicting she’ll be in the final three at the very least. But it will be viewers who decide who stays and who goes. I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here returns to UTV tonight at 9pm.