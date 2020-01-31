Nadine Coyle ‘excited’ to release latest single

Derry pop singer Nadine Coyle’s latest single ‘All That I Know’ is being released today.

It is the former Girls Aloud star’s first record release since her high profile stint in the Australian bush as one of the ‘I’m a Celebrity 2019’ contestants.

“I am so excited,” she confessed. “My new song ‘All That I Know’ is out on Friday and my first live show of the year is on Saturday.”

The new single - a slice of soulful pop and perfect vehicle for showcasing the Derry woman’s vocal talents - is available for download on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon and via the official Nadine Coyle website https://il.ink/nadinecoyle from today.

The pop tune is Nadine’s first release since last year’s ‘Fool For Love’ - a summer anthem written and produced by the acclaimed pop factory Xenomania, which has produced and written records for artists as diverse as Cher, Kylie Minogue, the Pet Shop Boys, Girls Aloud and the Sugababes.

The record will be officially launched at a show in G-A-Y London in Soho on Saturday, February 1.

The Derry singer originally shot to stardom when Girls Aloud appeared on the ITV reality hit-making show ‘Popstars: The Rivals’ in 2002.

Nadine and her bandmates Cheryl Cole, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh scored a Christmas Number One in the UK with their hit ‘Sound of the Underground’, which also went to Number One in the Irish charts. Nadine has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity since ‘stepping out of her comfort zone’ to take part in ‘I’m a Celebrity’ last November and it’s likely her raised profile will do no harm with the record sales.