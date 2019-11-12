Nadine Coyle is in I’m A Celebrity with Caitlyn Jenner , James Haskell and Kate Garraway

Derry singer Nadine Coyle is in the Jungle with Caitlyn Jenner, James Haskell and a host of other celebrities, it has been confirmed.

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! returns this weekend and the Derry native is now confirmed as one of the 10 stars who will braver the creepy crawlies and tough challenges set for them in the Australian jungle.

Nadine and the other celebrity campers will spend up to three weeks taking on the harsh surroundings of the Australian Jungle, and organisers have promised a “whole host of brand new nasty surprises created just for them.”

Derry singer Nadine Coyle is in the Jungle with Caitlyn Jenner, James Haskell and a host of other celebrities, it has been confirmed.

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! returns this weekend and the Derry native is now confirmed as one of the 10 stars who will braver the creepy crawlies and tough challenges set for them in the Australian jungle.

Nadine and the other celebrity campers will spend up to three weeks taking on the harsh surroundings of the Australian Jungle, and organisers have promised a “whole host of brand new nasty surprises created just for them.”

The full list of the celebrities heading into the Jungle for the new series are:

Ex footballer and broadcaster – Ian Wright MBE

Pop star – Nadine Coyle

‘Rak-Su’ singer – Myles Stephenson

Radio 1 DJ – Adele Roberts

Comedian – Andrew Maxwell

Soap Star– Jacqueline Jossa

Capital Radio DJ – Roman Kemp

Olympian and TV personality – Caitlyn Jenner

Ex England rugby player – James Haskell

TV and radio presenter – Kate Garraway

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will present all the big stories live from the Jungle every night, starting from this Sunday, November 17th.