Nadine stays tight-lipped on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ speculation

Derry singer Nadine Coyle has remained tight-lipped on speculation she is to join the ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here’ jungle.

Rumours are rife that the former ‘Girls Aloud’ star will be sitting around the campfire in Australia with her fellow celebrities when the hit show returns next month.

Despite the news being reported across major national media, Nadine has yet to address the speculation and hasn’t referred to it at all on any of her social media accounts. This isn’t unusual, as the show’s producers don’t usually confirm the show line-up until shortly before the new series airs, which is usually around mid-November.

The ITV show, which sees celebrities undertake gruelling ‘Bush Tucker Trials’ to win food for the camp was won last year by former football manager Harry Redknapp.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, it has done wonders for many careers and speculation that Nadine might be taking part was met with delight by fans.