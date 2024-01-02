News you can trust since 1772

'Nasty' Railway Street assault in Strabane 'racially motivated': Witness appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a “racially-motivated” assault on a man in Strabane during the early hours of Sunday, December 31, 2023.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:07 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 11:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It was reported that a man, aged in his mid-40s, was assaulted by another man on Railway Street at around 2.15am on New Year’s Eve and sustained serious facial injuries.

It is understood the attack occurred in the area outside Strabane Library.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Service spokesperson said: "This was a nasty assault, during which the victim was punched and kicked.

Most Popular
PSNI.PSNI.
PSNI.

"This attack, which is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime, occurred at a time when we know people had been out socialising.

"We're urging anyone who witnessed this assault, or who may have recorded what happened on their mobile phone to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference number 159 of 31/12/23."A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.