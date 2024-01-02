'Nasty' Railway Street assault in Strabane 'racially motivated': Witness appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was reported that a man, aged in his mid-40s, was assaulted by another man on Railway Street at around 2.15am on New Year’s Eve and sustained serious facial injuries.
It is understood the attack occurred in the area outside Strabane Library.
A Police Service spokesperson said: "This was a nasty assault, during which the victim was punched and kicked.
"This attack, which is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime, occurred at a time when we know people had been out socialising.
"We're urging anyone who witnessed this assault, or who may have recorded what happened on their mobile phone to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference number 159 of 31/12/23."A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.