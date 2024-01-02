Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a “racially-motivated” assault on a man in Strabane during the early hours of Sunday, December 31, 2023.

It was reported that a man, aged in his mid-40s, was assaulted by another man on Railway Street at around 2.15am on New Year’s Eve and sustained serious facial injuries.

It is understood the attack occurred in the area outside Strabane Library.

A Police Service spokesperson said: "This was a nasty assault, during which the victim was punched and kicked.

"This attack, which is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime, occurred at a time when we know people had been out socialising.