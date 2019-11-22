National Lottery has invested over £100 million in Derry projects

The National Lottery has invested more than £107 million in Derry in the last 25 years.

Since the first draw on November 19, 1994, over 2,000 good causes in Derry across the community, arts, sport and heritage sectors have received funding.

A new film has been released to mark the occasion which skips through 25 years of funding in Northern Ireland in just 25 seconds.

The film highlights 100 beneficiaries of National Lottery support across the North.

Among the local projects to feature are the Millennium Forum, The Playhouse, the Hallowe’en Festival and Derry’s year as the first UK City of Culture.

A number of local National Lottery funded organisations and people attended a special celebration event to mark the big birthday earlier this week.

They included the Liberty Consortium, Stage Beyond, Paralympic gold medallist Jason Smyth and local singer Reevah.

In the last quarter of a century, the largest ever grant in Derry was made towards the building of the Millennium Forum. This received more than £5 million in 1997 and a further £2.5 million a year later.

Meanwhile, Ardmore and Brigade Cricket Clubs were the recipients of the first ever National Lottery grants in Derry, having been awarded £21,225 and £54,650 respectively back in 1995.

Other notable landmarks in the city to have received funding include The Playhouse, the Verbal Arts Centre, the Nerve Centre and Brooke Park.

Paul Mullan, chair of the National Lottery Forum in Northern Ireland and NI Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said the lottery has been integral to the success of local communities and organisations.

“The last 25 years has seen immeasurable change in Northern Ireland and the National Lottery has been at the heart of this transformation.

“More than £1.2 billion of National Lottery players money has been invested in more than 25,000 local people and projects.”

He said this had allowed sporting stars to compete at the highest level, artists to perform on a global stage and preserve our heritage.

“This funding has allowed people in Northern Ireland to do extraordinary things, taking the lead to improve their lives and the community.

“But none of this would be possible without those people from Northern Ireland who have played The National Lottery over the last 25 years and we would like to say a huge thank you for your support.”

The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDhM-900AXE