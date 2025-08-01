Nationalist politicians call for change in PSNI recruitment after Derry police denominations revealed

Senior nationalist politicians have called for action to ensure a more 'representative' police force in future as the PSNI confirmed to the 'Journal' that there are currently over twice as many officers from a Protestant background as there are Catholic officers serving in the Derry City & Strabane area.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by the Journal has also revealed a similar composition of the PSNI across the north.

The Journal asked the PSNI FOI office for a breakdown of religious representation among PSNI staff, and officers in the Derry and Strabane District area, including Roman Catholic, Protestant, Presbyterian, and other denominations. In answering the request, the PSNI provided a table showing that the police officer force working in the Derry City and Strabane District area was 66.87% Protestant, 31.61% Roman Catholic and 1.52% undetermined. Police Staff in Derry City and Strabane meanwhile, it has been confirmed, are 85.71% Protestant, 14.29% Roman Catholic and 0.00% Undetermined.

Across the north as a whole, as of June 1 this year, 66.54% of officers in the PSNI were from a Protestant background, 32.03% Roman Catholic and 1.43% undetermined. In terms of the entire police staff in Northern Ireland, 78.70% were from a Protestant background, 18.93% Roman Catholic and 2.37% Undetermined. When The Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) became the The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on November 4, 2001, one of the recommendations for the new police force had been to make policing more representative of the whole community in Northern Ireland. This was among the recommendations contained in the Report of the Independent Commission on Policing in Northern Ireland, known as the Patten report. Recruitment at the time was focused on achieving a 50:50 Catholic and Protestant make-up, with the goal of continuing to recruit with that quota. In March 2011, this was stopped at a time when Catholics in the PSNI had risen to over 29%, having increased from just over 8% at the time the RUC was disbanded.

At that time in March 2011, following a public consultation on the matter, then NI Secretary of State Owen Paterson said: “Some ten years after the introduction of the provisions, a significant proportion of serving officers - currently 29.76% - are now from a Catholic community background. This is at the top end of the critical mass identified by Patten. It represents a tremendous change since the time of the Patten report when only 8.3% of Royal Ulster Constabulary officers were from a Catholic community background.

"The Government, the Department of Justice and the PSNI remain fully committed to the principle of the PSNI being reflective of the society it polices. The provisions have clearly been instrumental in getting us to this point but they were always intended to be temporary and now that the principle has become fully embedded it is right that they come to an end allowing PSNI composition to develop naturally. "We want to see this progress continue and for Catholic representation in the PSNI to grow further over time... The issue of a PSNI which is reflective of the community it polices is now one which must be owned and taken forward by local politicians, local community leaders and all of the people of Northern Ireland.”

While the Patten reforms did raise Catholic representation in the Police force, senior nationalist politicians have raised concerns over progress towards becoming more representative of the community as a whole.

Commenting on the statistics, SDLP MP for Foyle Colum Eastwood advocated for a reintroduction of the 50:50 recruitment.

He said: “I want a police service that is supported by our communities. And I want more young Catholics, and people from other backgrounds, to feel like they can join the PSNI, contribute to making our communities safer and that they will be supported.

"My clear view is that the reintroduction of 50:50 recruitment would help with that. There’s a serious job of work to do, including from political leaders.”

Sinn Féin's policing spokesperson, Gerry Kelly MLA meanwhile said: “The decline of Catholic/ nationalist officers across all front-line, management and specialist teams is very concerning. We must see action from the PSNI leadership to deliver a representative police service. “We need to see more recruiting of officers who are Catholic/nationalist, LGBTQIA+, black and ethnic minorities, women, and those who are disabled. “It is our view that 50/50 recruitment should not have been stopped." Mr Kelly added that our communities deserve a modern policing service that has the confidence of the public and the Sinn Féin will continue to strive for that. Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said: “The SDLP has been clear that there needs to be a review of policing here to bring it back to the principles of Patten. We support a number of measures to increase the representativeness of the PSNI, including the reintroduction of something along the lines of 50/50 recruitment but realise this is not a magic bullet and that there needs to be recognition of our increasingly diverse society. “Recruitment from the nationalist community will always be a challenge while the PSNI struggles with legacy issues and the UK and Irish Government need to shift their approach to legacy, putting the rights of victims first.

"We must also acknowledge the threat that many PSNI officers face. Catholic police have had their family's homes targeted here and some 'republican' groups have actively discouraged nationalists from pursuing careers in policing. Mr Durkan said he recognises the challenge of recruiting more catholic police officers due to legacy issues and threats made to Catholic PSNI officers by paramilitary groups.

The Journal has asked DUP and UUP representatives for comment.