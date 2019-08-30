Nerve Visual Gallery closing next week

A Derry gallery which hosted the Turner Prize is to close next week.

The Nerve Visual Gallery was opened in the former army barracks at Ebrington Square in 2016.

The Creative Hub building 80/81 played host to the prestigious Turner Prize when it was held in the city as part of the 2013 UK City of Culture.

The Nerve Visual Gallery was described as a ‘major new venue for visual arts in Northern Ireland’.

It developed a number of exciting partnerships with 14-18 Now, National Museums NI, The Fondation Gilles Caron, Gallery of Photography Dublin, Ultra Lab Madrid and Matts Gallery London.

A spokesperson for the Nerve Centre revealed that the gallery did not receive any core funding for its work.

They told the ‘Journal’: “The Nerve Centre reopened the former Turner Prize gallery space as Nerve Visual in June 2016. Nerve Visual received no core funding and was programmed and funded on a project by project basis.

“In just over three years it has hosted 13 successful exhibitions including Shelter by Anne Tallentire, Gilles Caron – In Colour, Future Artist-Makers, The Jill Todd Photographic Award, The Lost Moment curated by Sean O’Hagan, Colin Davidson – Silent Testimony, and Troubles Art.”

“Nerve Visual’s final exhibition by Locky Morris, ‘once a day every day all day long’, will end on Sunday, September 1.”

The Executive Office, which is responsible for the Ebrington site, said they are considering options for the space. In recent weeks, plans for office blocks and a retirement village were announced for the former army barracks.

A spokesperson for The Executive Office said: “The Nerve Centre has operated a gallery in a section of the Creative Hub/Building 80/81 on the Ebrington Site for three years and gave notice that they intend to close the gallery on September 6, 2019.

“The Executive Office is currently considering options for the section occupied by Nerve Gallery.”