New academy launched in Derry to train locals in plant and machinery skills
The programme is designed to equip local residents with the essential skills for working with plants and machinery. Set to begin on July 10, the Academy will be delivered by McKinney’s Safety Centre.
Derry Strabane Labour Market Partnership said the initiative comes at a crucial time, as the Derry City and Strabane District Council area anticipates significant growth from incoming investments, including the Derry Strabane City Deal and other major construction and infrastructure developments. The Plant Academy will prepare participants for the new skills required to capitalise on these transformative opportunities.
Funded by the Department for Communities, Labour Market Partnerships are designed to create targeted employment action plans for Council areas, fostering collaboration to support people into employment.
Kevin O’Connor, Head of Business with Derry City and Strabane District Council, encouraging local participation in the Academy said: "This is a unique opportunity for our community to upskill and gain training that will directly assist them in securing upcoming jobs. Construction investment is a cornerstone for transformative progress in the Derry and Strabane region, from urban regeneration to sustainable housing projects, commercial ventures, and cutting-edge infrastructure. With significant growth anticipated in the construction sector, the need for skilled workers has never been greater. The Labour Market Partnership is working closely with local communities and statutory organisations to equip residents with the expertise required to seize current and upcoming employment opportunities."
The Plant Academy specifically targets residents of the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, focusing on developing in-demand skills within the plant and construction sectors.
LMP said that participants will gain valuable certifications in areas such as dump truck operation, telehandler use, and roller driving. These practical training opportunities are carefully tailored to align with current industry needs, offering the potential for long-term employment prospects.
Applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria to enrol. Those selected will access hands-on training designed to build foundational skills crucial for contributing to the region’s growing construction landscape. For further details about the Plant Academy or to inquire about eligibility, please contact Hazel at McKinney’s Safety Centre at [email protected].
