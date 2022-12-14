New Age Friendly Calendar to be distributed to 10,000 older people around Derry

Derry City and Strabane District Council has joined up with the councils in Fermanagh and Omagh and Causeway Coast and Glens, South West Age Partnership along with the Western Health and Social Care Trust and the Public Health Agency to produce the 2023 Age Friendly Calendar.

Funded by the Public Health Agency, the calendar addresses emotional health and wellbeing to encourage people to age well, by encouraging people to use the Take 5 steps to improve their health and wellbeing. It promotes the importance of connecting with others, being active, staying aware, learning, and giving, as ways to stay engaged and enjoy new challenges.

The calendar will be distributed to 10,000 older people across the Western Trust area and showcases some beautiful photographs and artwork created by older people as part of a recent competition titled 'My Happy Place'. Participants were asked to capture or create places that are special to them, and where is their Happy Place. A range of entries were received capturing various seasons, places including countryside scenes to wildlife and hobbies including gardening. This year's local winners Declan Devine, James Breslin and Margaret Rowlandson will all have their winning entries included in the collection.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, pictured with Ciara Burke, Age Friendly co-ordinator, Derry City & Strabane District Council, at the launch of the WHSCT Age Friendly Calendar in the Mayor's Parlour. Included from right are Sonia Montgomery, Western Health & Social Care Trust, Kevin McSorley, Public Health Agency, and Heather Hamilton, Public Health Agency. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said the calendar was the perfect platform to showcase local talent.

"The Age Friendly Calendar offers a great opportunity for older residents to show off their creativity and for us all to celebrate the vital role played by our older citizens," she said.

"The theme of 'Your Happy Place' allowed people to explore and share happy memories and places in our Council area which have meaning and special connections for people.

"I was particularly impressed with the winning entries from our Council area which will now be enjoyed in 10,000 households."

Debbie Hunter, Assistant Manager of Equality and Involvement at the Western Health and Social Care Trust, said: "The Western Health and Social Service Trust is delighted once again to be working in partnership with the Public Health Agency, who funded this initiative, South West Age Partnership and local Councils to produce the 'Age Friendly Calendar 2023'.

“The calendar encourages older people to develop their creativity and talent by using the Take 5 steps - connect, be active, take notice, keep learning and give - to improve their wellbeing.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part in 'My Happy Place' competition and who contributed photographs and artwork for the calendar, I am sure those who receive a copy will enjoy using it throughout the year."