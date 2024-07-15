New artwork installed at the North West Cancer Centre brings joy and hope for patients

The artwork has been developed by arts care in residence Seliena Coyle working alongside service users and staff of the NWCC.

The first piece, ‘Hope is on the Horizon,’ is displayed beside the reception desk in the foyer of NWCC.

The second piece, ‘Every Sunrise is a Gift.’ is displayed outside Ward 50.

Geraldine McKay, Director of Unscheduled Care, Medicine, Cancer and Clinical services at the Western Trust said: “The aim of art work created by Arts Care is to provide comfort and inspiration to our service users, carers and staff when in a clinical setting.

"These colourful pieces provide an uplifting piece of artwork and are intended to inspire hope. Congratulations to everyone involved in this project which will bring joy and hope for people who receive treatment and care in the NWCC in the future. ”

Seliena Coyle, Artist in Residence explained: “Arts Care provides opportunities for service users, healthcare staff and visitors to participate in a variety of art workshops, performances and events accessing high quality arts engagement in health and community care settings including transforming clinical environments. We have enjoyed working with service users of NWCC on this multimedia project.”

Celia Diver Hall, Lead Nurse/ Macmillan Nursing Service Manager, NWCC said: “A key element of the project was to enhance our existing environment. The artwork has been warmly received by both staff and service users. The art will be enjoyed for many years to come.”

Dr Hossam Abdulkhalek, Clinical Director of Cancer and Diagnostics said: “Using a Personal Public Involvement (PPI) approach we consulted with over 100 patients to decide on the theme of the piece. The results showed the most popular themes of hot air balloons and sunrise. It is a joy to know that the patient’s voice has been central to this wonderful project.”

Sharon Street, Service user said: “I enjoyed taking part in the project. I found art therapy very comforting and supportive and was excited to see what our group created. I am delighted with how our vision has been brought to life with these beautiful art work pieces.”

1 . Pic 1 NWCC Group Picture.jpg Geraldine McKay, Director of Unscheduled Care, Medicine, Cancer and Clinical services; Celia Diver Hall (Lead Nurse/ Macmillan Nursing Service Manager), Noella Madden, Interim Assistant Director for Cancer Services Nursing; Sharon Street, service user; Debbie Hunter, Macmillan personalised care facilitator and Una Cardin, Assistant Director of Cancer and Diagnostics, Operational and Service Improvement, Acute Services. Photo: wt Photo Sales

2 . Pic 2 (2).jpg Dr Hossam Abdulkhalek, Clinical Director of Cancer and Diagnostics and Dr Feargal McNicholl, Consultant Haematologist, NWCC. Photo: wt Photo Sales