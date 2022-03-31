New bid to revamp former Austins store in Derry city centre

In a motion due to go before Derry City and Strabane District Council on Thursday, Sinn Fein Councillor John McGowan is urging the local authority to revamp the former shopping mecca.

Austins, which opened in 1830, closed its doors for the last time in 2016.

It’s thought to have been one of the oldest department stores in the world, opening before Macy’s in New York and Harrods in London.

The former Austins Department Store is illuminated during Derry's City of Culture celebrations in 2013.

In 2017, an application to restore and refurbish the historic building was lodged with planners.

However, to date, nothing has come of the plans.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s Council meeting, Colr. McGowan said he hoped his motion could ‘bring one of the city’s landmark buildings back into positive use’.

He added: ‘This is a landmark building right in the heart of our city centre and it is a tragedy to see it in its current state.

‘I believe we should be doing everything possible to realise the potential of this historic and beautiful building which can provide a real economic boost to the city centre.