The owners of Bee Eaters, Eoghan Devine and Jessie Walton, announced on June 26 that it would be their final week as they prepared to close down their stall in the Clipper Quay to make ready for their opening on London Street.

Announcing the rebrand to ‘Hive’ on Sunday the now café owners stated that the change reflects who they are today and where they will be going in the future.

“The new name simply gives us a fresh start and a clearer identity. Thanks for being part of our Bee Eaters journey. We’re glad to have you with us as we move forward as Hive,” said the owners in a social media post.

The Hive Café celebrated its soft launch on Wednesday, offering a range of coffees and fresh bakes. A new food menu is expected to be available soon.

Speaking at the opening of Hive Café was Co. owner Jessie Walton.

Jessie said that she and the team feel great to be in the new location on London Street and that this was the next step for the business, but that she was also a little nervous of the new venture.

Teasing the new menu, Jessie said: “There is a new menu coming. It’s going to be brunch-style with a lot of different styles of brunch compared to what you would normally get. We have the likes of a Chinese pancake, we have poke bowls, and more coming.”

You can find more on the Hive on their social media pages.

