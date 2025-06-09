New Buncrana-bound Garda and mum-of-six Lisa-Marie Fitzgerald hailed ‘an inspiration’

Garda Lisa-Marie Fitzgerald with five of her six children.

A new, Buncrana-bound, Garda has been hailed as one of the ‘many strong women in An Garda Síochána that are proving the importance of their leadership and place in policing.’

Garda Lisa-Marie Fitzgerald is a mother-of-six who was newly attested at the Garda College last week.

In a post on social media, An Garda Siochana told how the training to become a Garda ‘is rigorous and the commitment it requires to complete is next to none - that’s why behind every Garda are their loved ones just as devoted to their duties.’

They continued: “Garda Fitzgerald came to pursue her career in policing driven by her will to help keep the people of Ireland safe, while also raising her six children.

Garda Lisa-Marie Fitzgerald with two of her children.

“Her eldest couldn’t make (the) attestation as he is currently completing his Leaving Certificate, but who we know must be very proud of his Mam.

“There was a point in history when women were prohibited from joining Ireland’s Police and Security Service - Garda Fitzgerald is one of the now many strong women in An Garda Síochána that are proving the importance of their leadership and place in policing.

“Look out for Lisa-Marie when she takes up her role in Buncrana Garda Station in the coming two weeks, and do wish her well in her career.”

The post was met with much praise for Garda Fitzgerald, with over 7,000 likes and 400 comments, with many hailing Garda Fitzgerald as an ‘inspiration’ to women and mothers.

Many also wished her well in her appointment in Buncrana.