The programme is led by the Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership (DSLMP), developed and funded by the Department for Communities to bring together a range of interests to better address jobs, training and employability support out in the community.

The first opportunities through the Community Education programme are targeted at those interested in working in the area of Health and Social Care, with a special programme being delivered in conjunction with the Western Health and Social Care Trust. On completion of the course, participants will be guaranteed an interview within the Support Services Section of Altnagelvin Hospital as part of the Trust's wider recruitment campaign. This programme is expected to begin in the first week of February and runs once a week for 8 weeks.

It's the first in a series of training opportunities covering a broad range of areas including fast track Essential Skills, Hospitality and Catering, Accountancy and Booking, and Sales and Retail, to name but a few.

Mayor Sandra Duffy. George Sweeney. DER2301GS – 14

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: "I am delighted to see the Community Education programme now up and running, working in conjunction with Council's training partners. As a Learning City it's important to offer a diversity of learning opportunities that appeal to all ages and abilities, and this new programme will provide pathways into a wide range of skills areas.

“It will also provide the practical advice people need to secure employment and create real opportunities to connect with employers. Partnership is key to the Learning Cities campaign, and I am delighted that Council is working closely with a number of local training partners to deliver a relevant and targeted programme addressing local need."

LMP Manger, Nicky Gilleece, said: "A key priority for the Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership is improving employability outcomes and labour market conditions locally. We particularly want to reach out to people who have been away from employment and education for some time, who may need additional assistance and support. By equipping local people with the skills and confidence they need to secure employment, and making sure they are the right skills needed by employers, we can take a more strategic approach to improving our workforce.

"The programme being led by the WHSCT offers a fantastic opportunity for anyone hoping to work in the area of Health and Social Care, an area which is in real need of skilled staff at the moment. I would really encourage people to check out what it could offer them."

For more information on the course visit: www.derrystrabane.com/communityeducationprogramme

Find out more about the free Community Education Programme and all the training options available at www.derrystrabane.com/LMP or email [email protected]

