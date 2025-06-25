New Derry & Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership chair and vice-chair roles filled

Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has confirmed the appointment of DUP Alderman Keith Kerrigan as its new Chair for the year ahead.

Independent member, Karl Duncan meanwhile has taken up the post of Vice Chair for the 2025/26 year term.

Alderman Kerrigan said he felt “honoured” to be taking on the role.

“Community safety is a shared responsibility, and I look forward to working collaboratively with all partners to ensure our communities feel safe and supported,” he said, adding: “The PCSP plays a vital role in bringing together diverse voices to address local concerns and build stronger, more resilient communities.”

New PCSP Chair Alderman Keith Kerrigan (right) and Vice-Chair Karl Duncan (left). (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

PCSP Manager Vanessa Russell welcomed the appointments, saying: “We are delighted to have Alderman Keith Kerrigan and Karl Duncan take up the positions of Chair and Vice Chair. Their leadership and passion for community wellbeing will be instrumental in driving forward our priorities for the year ahead. We look forward to working closely with them to enhance public safety, promote partnership working, and ensure that the voices of local people continue to shape our approach.”

The PCSP is used as a mechanism for consultation and engagement between police, elected representatives, and the wider community on policing and community safety matters.

The organisation said that under Alderman Kerrigan’s leadership, the partnership will maintain its focus on evidence-based crime prevention strategies, building public confidence, and ensuring that policing services are responsive to local needs.

The appointments were confirmed at a recent PCSP meeting, during key priorities for the year ahead were outined. These include tackling anti-social behaviour, ending violence against women and girls, and reducing crime and its impact on our local community.