Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derry City and Strabane District Council has approved new equipment to improve visually impaired fans’ experience at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

During a report on accessibility improvements for the stadium, presented before Derry City & Strabane District Council’s May meeting of the Health and Community Committee meeting on Thursday, members approved the purchase transmitter/ radio equipment, at a cost of £2,000, to allow for live audio description during matches.

“A motion was proposed at December’s Full Council to make improvements to accessibility at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium,” the report presented to elected representatives stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers were asked to explore whether the ‘Soccer Sight’ programme, which has been implemented successfully at Windsor Park, Belfast, could be introduced at the stadium.

Brandywell stadium.

“The Soccer Sight programme aims to provide audio description, transmitted to a radio receiver through a headset which can be used anywhere within the stadium for the benefit of blind and partially-sighted supporters.

“Commentary equipment and headset devices would need to be purchased and these would then be loaned out on match night to fans who require the service.

“Stakeholders have agreed that an audio service similar to Soccer Sight can be provided which, while not being identical, will provide the same level of assistance to users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Derry City Football Club will organise the administration of the devices on match night, while DRIVE 105 have agreed to provide match commentary.”

Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton said she was “absolutely delighted to see this get over the line”.

“There’s a lot of excited visually impaired people out there who are really looking forward to this new match experience,” Councillor Hutton added. “And I know it’s not the same as Soccer Sight but this is unique to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and it’s great to see a local radio station involved in it.”

SDLP councillor Lilian Barr said that all public services had to be accessible for all as she welcomed the new facility.

Councillor Barr concluded: “If anybody is left behind it’s really unfair for our community, so we’re very happy to support it.”

Andrew Balfour,