New equipment for visually-impaired fans with Drive 105 FM and DCFC onboard at Brandywell Stadium hailed by Derry reps
During a report on accessibility improvements for the stadium, presented before Derry City & Strabane District Council’s May meeting of the Health and Community Committee meeting on Thursday, members approved the purchase transmitter/ radio equipment, at a cost of £2,000, to allow for live audio description during matches.
“A motion was proposed at December’s Full Council to make improvements to accessibility at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium,” the report presented to elected representatives stated.
“Officers were asked to explore whether the ‘Soccer Sight’ programme, which has been implemented successfully at Windsor Park, Belfast, could be introduced at the stadium.
“The Soccer Sight programme aims to provide audio description, transmitted to a radio receiver through a headset which can be used anywhere within the stadium for the benefit of blind and partially-sighted supporters.
“Commentary equipment and headset devices would need to be purchased and these would then be loaned out on match night to fans who require the service.
“Stakeholders have agreed that an audio service similar to Soccer Sight can be provided which, while not being identical, will provide the same level of assistance to users.
“Derry City Football Club will organise the administration of the devices on match night, while DRIVE 105 have agreed to provide match commentary.”
Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton said she was “absolutely delighted to see this get over the line”.
“There’s a lot of excited visually impaired people out there who are really looking forward to this new match experience,” Councillor Hutton added. “And I know it’s not the same as Soccer Sight but this is unique to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and it’s great to see a local radio station involved in it.”
SDLP councillor Lilian Barr said that all public services had to be accessible for all as she welcomed the new facility.
Councillor Barr concluded: “If anybody is left behind it’s really unfair for our community, so we’re very happy to support it.”
Andrew Balfour,
Local Democracy Reporter