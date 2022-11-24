Born out of The Catalyst Innovation Centre Derry, the online platform allows users to order from multiple stores, including local butchers and home-made meal-prep suppliers, for delivery straight to their door without the hassle of multiple orders or shopping trips. Rolling out initially in the BT47 and BT48 areas, Heat Eat Enjoy also offers a range of calorie-controlled, gluten-free and vegan options.

Jason McDevitt, founder of Heat Eat Enjoy and Managing Director of Aeroblue Software, said: “We are incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by an abundance of top-quality local producers and delicious, fresh food options here in the North West. We wanted to create a hassle-free way for Derry people to conveniently order from all of these fantastic businesses within one delivery - it’s like a super-market order, but for local brands. Our focus is on supporting our local community, and offering our customers affordable, quality produce.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ready-meal service, which also offers family-bundles, currently stocks Moji Deli, Bon Appetit Meals, The Village Butchers, and Kelly’s Meats, with more being added in the near future.

Jason McDevitt, founder of Heat Eat Enjoy and Managing Director of Aeroblue Software

“Following on from our successful launch, we have now rolled out extra delivery slots, including Monday evenings,” said Jason. “This allows our customers to plan their meals for the week ahead, making mid-week evenings that bit easier as well as enjoying delicious ready-meals from our fantastic local suppliers.”

The brand-new online platform, created by Aeroblue Software, has been developed out of Catalyst’s Innovation Centre, on the Bay Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niamh Griffin, Head of Community from Catalyst said: “Strong demand for Heat Eat Enjoy is testament to the team’s hard work, innovative and entrepreneurial drive. They show what can be achieved when a business community and innovation combine. Their solution has great potential for positive impact for local food retailers and quality producers increase their reach in the marketplace, making it easier for consumers to access their products and ultimately increase trade for local business.”