New guide lets you plan your Walled City Trail experience at Derry Hallowe’en

The ultimate guide to all the ghoulish goings on in Derry this Hallowe’en launched on Tuesday.

The Derry Hallowe’en Awakening the Walled City Trail details all the best activities and highlights of the trail which runs this year from Monday October 28 – Thursday, October 30 from 6pm – 9pm.

It is available on the DerryHalloween.com website and printed copies will be available to pick up from Council buildings, Visit Derry and other venues in the week before Hallowe’en.

This year the trail is packed full of all sorts of spooky spectacles, weaving its magic throughout the city centre at haunted hotspots including the Upper City Walls, the Diamond, Cathedral Quarter, Guildhall Square, Waterloo Place and Ebrington Square.

Visit the Witchy Wonderland where In Your Space Circus will create an eerie walk-through experience full of mischief and mayhem on Derry’s historic Walls.

The ramparts will provide the perfect atmospheric backdrop for some dazzling fire performance and ghostly goings on.

This year the Guildhall Production Studio will bring the worlds of old and new together with the latest technology to animate the iconic Austin’s building and Bishop Street Court House, bringing some local ghost stories to life.

Enter the ethereal Elemental Garden set to take over Ebrington Square, an ambient and mesmerising celebration of darkness and light, as visualised by landscape spectacle specialists LUXE, in a piece supported by The Executive Office.

A number of exciting new highlights feature in the trail this year, including the debut appearance of the weird and wonderful Rodafonio, created by renowned designer and musician Cesar Alvarez and brought all the way from Barcelona.

Also adding an international flavour to the festivities are the Stelzen-Art Time Travellers, bringing their enchanting illuminations all the way from Germany to the city’s Cathedral Quarter.

Take care not to fall under a spell as the bewitching Hocus Pocus bring their spellbinding show to the City of Bones at Waterloo Place, 28th – 30th October, with an interactive, child friendly performance by the Studio 2 Sanderson Sisters, back after 300 years.

Then step back in time to the 1980s as the New Gate Arts Group take you Back to the Future with a special street performance featuring a DeLorean Car and the renowned Sollus Highland Dancers.

Add to this the Monster Fun Fair at Ebrington, the sensational Spark Drummers, Uncle Doom and his Organ of Doom, Street Walkabouts, Haunted Houses, Live Music, creepy Arts & Crafts, Kids Hallowe’en Disco, Wailing Nuns, Wicked Windows, City Dance’s Walter on the Dance Floor, Interactive Kids Shows in the Guildhall and a city centre Trick or Treat Trail – and you will find plenty to keep you busy in the home of Halloween.

Head of Culture with Council, Aeidin McCarter, said: “There is so much going on this year, we would really encourage people to plan ahead and familiarise themselves with the event map and programme information to ensure they get to see everything that’s happening.

“The great thing is that from Monday – Wednesday we have a full programme of entertainment and activities in the build up to Hallowe’en, so any night is a good time to visit!”

Download the Awakening the Walled City Trail at DerryHalloween.com. Derry Hallowe’en is also on WhatsApp.

Don’t miss any of the spooky surprises in store at https://bit.ly/halloweenwhatsapp