New Habitat for Humanity ReStore opens in Derry’s Lisnagelvin shopping centre

Habitat for Humanity officially opened its Restore social enterprise on Thursday, September 18. The opening event brought together staff, volunteers, and supporters to celebrate the new venture.

The shop and donation centre will be open 9.30am-5pm, Monday–Saturday at Unit 13c Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre, Derry.

Habitat for Humanity Ireland brought the ReStore to Derry with the goal of building sustainable communities and directly tackling poverty. The store sells donated new and used building supplies and home improvement materials.

A spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity said ReStore enables local people to improve their homes at low cost, provides skills and employability training for people of all ages and backgrounds, and diverts tons of reusable waste from landfill.

The staff and volunteer team at ReStore Lisnagelvin.

Jenny Williams, Habitat’s Chief Executive, said: “Every year, the six ReStores across Ireland are making a difference for local people, communities and the planet. It has long been part of our strategy to launch ReStore in the North West, we are delighted to open Habitat ReStore in Lisnagelvin and thankful for the welcome we have received.”

“ReStore is a unique workplace which brings together people of all ages and backgrounds, where everyone has something to give and something to gain so I would encourage local people to get involved in volunteering.”

“Everything we sell is donated so support from companies, organisations and individuals is critical to the success of ReStore – you can see instore that we have a broad range of DIY and home improvement materials at low cost.”

You can visit Habitat for Humanity’s website here: habitatireland.org/restore