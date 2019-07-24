New Holiday Inn Express opens at Derry’s Strand Road

Derry’s newest hotel - the ‘Holiday Inn Express Derry-Londonderry’ - has just opened its doors in the city centre.

The £7 million investment - located at Strand Road - will generate 44 new jobs.

The breakfast area in the new hotel.

Among the first guests to stay at the newly-opened hotel are Glenavon FC who are located there for the duration of this year’s Foyle Cup.

The hotel - the second biggest in Derry - boasts 119 modern bedrooms and includes the bespoke Holiday Inn Express ‘Next Generation’ innovation - developed to meet the needs of today’s ‘smart traveller’ and suited to the idea of ‘express travel’.

It is located just a short five minute walk from popular attractions such as the historic 17th century Walls, the Peace Bridge and Guildhall, as well as a range of retail outlets and the city’s vibrant bars and restaurants.

Phase one of the development will focus on the opening of the hotel, with plans to add another 31 bedrooms by the end of the year.

A double room in the Holiday Inn Express Derry-Londonderry.

Phase two will include a brand-new bar and restaurant while phase three will bring the development of

25 self-catering apartments in 2020.

General Manager Stephen Redden says the hotel adds a “fresh and exciting dimension to the city’s accommodation offering”.

“We are proud to generate 44 local jobs, whilst greatly adding to the continued growth of the destination,” he says. “To be based in the heart of Derry-Londonderry, we are confident that we will be adding to the great vibrancy of Strand Road, complimenting the many emerging and existing businesses.”

The hotel is part of the IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group), one of the world’s leading hotel companies.