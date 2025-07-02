New leaflet released to protect older people from scams in Derry and Strabane

A new leaflet highlighting ways to avoid scams was launched as part of a joint initiative by the Council’s Age Friendly team and the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP).

The PCSP said the new resource is aimed at older people who are often targeted by scammers, featuring information on a range of measures to avoid being caught out.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, joined the newly appointed PCSP Chair, Alderman Keith Kerrigan, and Council’s Age Friendly Officer, Pauline O’Neill, for the launch, and encouraged people to check out the advice. “We are all aware of an increase in this kind of activity, so this leaflet is particularly timely,” Colr McHugh said.

“Scammers are becoming more and more sophisticated in their approaches and this leaflet sets out a range of practical support and advice on how to spot and avoid situations which may lead to someone gaining access to personal information. I would really encourage anyone with concerns to check out the advice and help beat the scammers.”

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, pictures launching the "Protecting Yourself from Scams" information leaflet with Keith Kerrigan, Chairperson, PCSP, Aileen Murphy, PCSP, and on right Pauline O'Neill, Age Friendly officer, held in the Mayor's Parlour. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership Chair, Alderman Keith Kerrigan, said: “The PCSP is pleased to partner with Council to raise awareness and proactively tackle this increasing issue. Perpetrators are constantly on the look out for new victims and everyone must remain vigilant. Older people are often specifically targeted so by becoming more informed and scam savvy we can all reduce the risks.”

You can download the leaflet from https://www.derrystrabane.com/community/age-friendly/protecting-older-people-from-scams or contact [email protected] for a printed copy