New learning support in Derry to help people with learning disabilities, autism and neurodiverse conditions

A new training and support centre has opened on Spencer Road hoping to help neurodivergent people with employment and life skills.

Opened by Northern Ireland charity Orchardville, they said that this expansion marks a significant step in enhancing opportunities for adults and young people (16+) with autism, learning disabilities, and other neurodiverse conditions across Derry.

The opening was attended by participants, their families and several local MLAs including the Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr who said: “I am delighted to welcome Orchardville Training & Support Services to our city, a facility that will make a real difference in the lives of people with complex needs. By providing essential training and working closely with employers, Orchardville is not only creating opportunities for people who are uniquely challenged but also helping to build a more inclusive and supportive workforce.

“This is a fantastic step forward for our community, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on so many lives.”

Pictured at the opening of the new Orchardville hub are front row l-r - staff members Grainne Bradley, Louise Macrory, The Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Cara Cash-Marley, Chief Executive with Orchardville, and Geraldine McKeever. Behind l-r are two local Orchardville participants and Lydia Lynas, Director of Employment and Community Inclusion, Orchardville.

Courses include employability skills, travel training, money management, and online safety. Additionally, the centre will run well-being initiatives aimed at breaking down barriers to employment and volunteering opportunities.

Cara Cash Marley, Chief Executive of Orchardville explains, “This expansion comes at a crucial time with figures showing that Derry & Strabane has the highest economic inactivity rate in Northern Ireland, standing at 32.7% compared to the NI average of 24.7%. Individuals with learning disabilities are at an even greater disadvantage than the many other people facing challenges in accessing meaningful employment or training opportunities. Our role is to bridge that gap by providing personalised support and skills development.

“While we currently support a growing group of participants through SkillSET, we have the capacity to expand significantly and reach even more individuals. The new set up will allow us to enhance our training delivery and facilitate greater outreach within Derry, Limavady, and Strabane.”

The charity said they are already successfully collaborating with a range of employment, volunteer, and community partners to create opportunities for its participants. Key employment partners include Bishops Gate Hotel, Premier Inn, Nando’s, and McDonald’s, while volunteer partnerships have been established with organisations such as Roe Fold, Western Health & Social Care Trust, and Cancer Focus. Community partnerships are also growing, with Inspire Wellbeing and Newgate Arts among those engaged in supporting programme delivery.

For more information please on services please email [email protected] or contact [email protected] Derry service co-ordinator Tel: 07801 591638