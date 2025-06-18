New Miss Ireland Caoimhe Kenny has strong Inishowen and Derry connections
The 24-year-old, who lives in Blackrock Co Louth ,was crowned the 77th Miss Ireland at a spectacular star-studded ceremony at the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim Co Meath on Saturday night.
Caoimhe lived in Fahan as a young child, up until her teenage years and attended both St Mura’s National School in Tooban and Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana.
Her father, Stephen Kenny, is a former manager of Derry City FC.
Caoimhe’s crowning as Miss Ireland has sparked much delight in the communities across Inishowen and Derry, with Scoil Mhuire taking to social media to congratulate their former pupil.
Caoimhe now works as a Buying Assistant for Irish retailers Brown Thomas and Arnotts and is also a talented dancer with a passion for ballet, tap, modern dance and acrobatics.
In recent years she has expanded her practice to include aerial hoop and silks. Caoimhe wowed judges and guests at the sparkling ceremony with a stunning lyrical dance performance on Saturday night.
Caoimhe is deeply passionate about creating meaningful change, she actively volunteers with Save Our Homeless Dundalk and Hygiene hub Louth supporting vulnerable people in her community. Her passion also extends to sustainability and creativity which is reflected through her work with the Buncrana-founded Junk Kouture, where she has been a global ambassador at major international events including the global citizen awards in New York and the Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles.
“Winning Miss Ireland is the greatest achievement of my life, a dream realised through hard work, perseverance, and belief in my purpose. Representing Ireland at Miss World is a once-in a lifetime opportunity, and I’m determined to make it count. I will use this platform to be a voice for change and a role model for young girls like me, girls who dream to make a difference, showing them that kindness, courage, and purpose can lead to real impact.” said Caoimhe after winning the title.
The star-studded audience at the finals included another Inishowen-based former Miss Ireland, Lauren McDonagh. The peninsula has had much success in similar pageants, as Buncrana woman Grainne Gallanagh is also a former Miss Universe Ireland.