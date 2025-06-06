New MOT centre in Derry will deliver significant benefits and enhance capacity says MLA

A new MOT centre in Derry will deliver significant benefits and greatly enhance regional vehicle testing capacity, local Pádraig Delargy has said.

The Sinn Féin MLA said the proposed new Driver and Vehicle Testing Centre at Campsie will enhance regional vehicle testing capacity, support road safety, create local employment opportunities, and contribute to improved public services and infrastructure.

"I welcome the submission of the Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) for the development of the Driver and Vehicle Testing Centre at Campsie.

"The PAN outlines plans for a new vehicle test centre, comprising a test centre building, a single-direction perimeter site road, lay-by parking, holding bay parking, an HGV pre-test lay-up area, an exit forecourt, a motorcycle off-road driving test track, staff parking facilities, and landscaping.

"This proposed development will deliver significant benefits to the local area by enhancing regional vehicle testing capacity, supporting road safety, creating local employment opportunities, and contributing to improved public services and infrastructure,” he said.