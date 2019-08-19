New mural in memory Óglach Eamonn Lafferty

The family and friends of Eamonn Lafferty gathered in Creggan on Sunday to unveil a new mural in memory of the first member of the Derry Brigade of the IRA killed in action during the recent conflict.

The artwork was painted on the cemetery wall in Kildrum Gardens close to where the former adjutant of the IRA in Derry was shot dead during a gun battle with the British Army on August 18, 1971.

Following a wreath-laying ceremony Sinn Féin Councillor, Tina Burke, said: “This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bogside. In 1969 young men and women took to the streets of Derry and began the final battle for justice, equality and freedom.

“In the intervening years many have given their lives for that continuing struggle as Volunteers in the Derry Brigade Óglaigh na hÉireann.”

The late Mr. Lafferty was just 19 when he was killed. As well as being adjutant of the Derry Brigade - a role later occupied by Martin McGuinness - he was OC of its Creggan unit at the time.

“Sunday marks the 48th Anniversary of the death of IRA Volunteer Eamonn Lafferty. On that fateful day in 1971 the British Army attempted to come into Creggan up Southway, a heavy gun battle took place between British soldiers and IRA Volunteers. During this battle Eamonn was shot and subsequently died from his injuries. Today as part of the wreath ceremony which is held each year in his memory a new mural was unveiled,” said Colr. Burke.