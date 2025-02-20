New musical comedy featuring Elvis is set to arrive at Derry’s Millennium Forum

The writer of The Chronicles Of Long Kesh and the History Of The Troubles (accordin’ to my Da’,) Martin Lynch is bringing his musical comedy ‘Thursdays With Elvis’ to the Millennium Forum on March 27.

The production is directed by the award-winning Charlotte Westenra, who won the BWW Irish Award for Best Director for Agreement (Lyric, Belfast, Dublin & New York).

The cast includes Orla Gormley, who starred in Sting’s play The Last Ship on Broadway, and West End star Norman Bowman as Elvis. Norman has previously been seen in Les Miserable, Guys And Dolls and Mamma Mia. Belfast actress Caroline Curran completes the cast as Mary Magdeline Miriam.

Thursdays With Elvis tells the tale of Lana who is a single mother struggling with the cost of living and the rising price of prosecco, whilst trying to survive on Universal Credit. So, every Thursday night she and her friend, Mary Magdalene Miriam, doll themselves up and have a wee drink, listening to Lana’s mother’s music from the 1950s and 60s and talk about life and men.

The play takes a twist when Lana gets the shock of her life when one Thursday night Elvis appears in her kitchen - and keeps coming back. Is this rock n’roll apparition real, imagined or an impersonator sent by her Elvis-obsessed father? Is Lana caught in a trap of poverty forever? Or does Elvis have an exciting idea that might just turn her life around?

Lynch’s comedy style has be described as crowd-pleasing Northern Irish humour, including the songs of the Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Etta James and The Ronettes, to name but a few. And of course, Elvis sings all his greatest hits. “When Elvis and Lana duet, the theatre will be rocking like never before!”

Thursdays With Elvis performs at the Millennium Forum on Thursday 27th March. Tickets are now available from the Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.