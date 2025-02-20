New North Terrace at Brandywell beginning to take shape as Derry City prepare for home campaign
Work on the new North Terrace at the Brandywell continues as Derry City FC prepare for their first home game of the season.
Although the new 2,940 capacity behind-the-goal terrace will not be ready for the visit of Bohemians it is beginning to take shape.
The demolition of the northernmost section of the Southend Stand last year resulted in the loss of over 300 seats.
But the North Terrace brings additional capacity of 2,910 standing spaces and 30 wheelchairs spaces, nearly doubling capacity from 3,689 to 6,239.
